EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and several leaders of faith took time to observe the National Day of Prayer at the Four Freedoms Monument in downtown Evansville.

The leaders said it was great getting together again to worship after such a hard year. Thursday’s event was a little more special because it was the first time since 2016 it was held outdoors due to the weather.

Mater Dei High School singers also performed at Thursday’s event.