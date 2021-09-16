National Guard armory accepting refugee donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Holcomb announced a donation site in Evansville to help Afghan refugees.

The donation site will be at the National Guard armory on East Division Street. Men’s and women’s un-branded modest clothes like long sleeve shirts are needed. You can also donate children’s clothing, powdered baby formula, socks and underwear.

“Hoosiers have overwhelmingly responded to the needs of the Afghan evacuees and asked to help these men, women, children and families as they arrive in the United States,” Governor Holcomb said. “We are proud to do our part in helping those who have helped the United States and provide an organized collection effort to expedite getting the supplies to those who need them.”

Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on September 20.