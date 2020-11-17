National Guard arrives in Evansville to help long term care facilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) More than 1300 National Guard troops have been deployed to long term care facilities across Indiana to help facilities battle COVID-19.

Monday Bethel Manor in Evansville got two National Guard members to help with cleaning and sanitation procedures. Officials tell us they are working on PPE supplies coming in and say they are trying to divide it up among the areas most in need.

We’re told the National Guard will also help with COVID testing records and reporting to the state.

The facility is doing daily testing on residents and staff.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)

