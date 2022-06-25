MARION, Ind. (WEHT) — As the water crisis in Marion continues, local leaders are working together with the National Guard to get water to the community on a daily basis. City officials say the current distribution schedule will remain in effect for Monday, June 27th, and Tuesday, June 28th.

“We continue to work on the logistics of receiving water from Sturgis. The City’s second water tank is ready for use pending final permission, which is anticipated as soon as Monday, June 27th. Permits have been submitted to authorize the withdrawal of raw water from the Cumberland River, and we also expect this to be granted as soon as tomorrow,” it states on a press release from June 24.

They say this will allow the National Guard to transport and add as much as 80,000 gallons of raw water daily into City Lake to extend our supply. According to officials, the National Guard transport will operate 7 days week for the foreseeable future.

“We are so thankful to all of our residents and local businesses for your support. It has been truly inspiring to see you pull together to get our community through this difficult time,” the press release continued. “We appreciate your ongoing patience and cooperation. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.”

Click here to watch a video of water being offloaded at the armory.