National Guard members to help at Deaconess

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The National Guard is coming to Deaconess Hospital to help health care workers as COVID patients begin to overwhelm the system.

Deaconess officials say two five-member units from the National Guard will arrive at the Gateway and Midtown campuses. The units will assist in medical procedures like blood transfusions in the ER, ICU and general hospital and non-medical services such as room cleaning and transport.

The National Guard teams at Deaconess are among five response teams fanning out at hospitals in Indiana. They are expected at Gateway and Midtown on Friday. Those teams will be relieved by another team from the National Guard next week.