National Night Out brings community together

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Local law enforcement and emergency responders held their annual “National Night Out” on Tuesday at the CK Newsome Center.

National Night Out takes place across the country on the first Tuesday in August. It is a way for the public to build relationships with law enforcement, local organizations and other residents. EPD’s Philip Smith says they enjoy making these relationships with the public, who get to see who they are without the uniform.

“We just enjoy showing off our hospitality, and showing that there’s a person behind this uniform,” said Smith. “And that we’re moms, we’re dads, we’re soccer coaches, we’re basketball coaches. We’re just the people in the community as well.”

In attendance with the EPD were other first responders, including the fire department, sheriff’s office and even the police’s K9 unit and their horses.