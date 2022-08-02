MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of residents watched in awe as storms barreled through the Tri-State last night, leaving damage and debris in its wake. Due to the severe weather, many events had to be put on hold.

And in Cynthia, an event that was supposed to be held tonight has been canceled. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says their National Night Out will not be happening this year. Deputies say they had to cancel the event because of last night’s severe storms.

“This was not an easy decision, as it is a great event for the community and law-enforcement to come together,” said the sheriff’s office in a press release.

National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event held on the first Tuesday in August. You can read more about this annual event by clicking here.