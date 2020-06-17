National reward fund to be set up after Henderson dog’s death

Duke the dog was found burned to death at the Henderson County Fairgrounds on June 7, 2020.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A national reward fund will be set up to help other animals after a small dog was found burned inside a restroom at the Henderson County Fairgrounds earlier this month.

A reward of more than $16,000 has been raised to help find Duke the dog’s killer.

Ardee Bell with the Humane Society of Henderson County says they intend to start Duke’s Justice Foundation, which will be a reward fund made available for national cases of animal torture.

Henderson Police are still investigating Duke’s death.

If you have any information, specifically pertaining to any vehicles seen in the Airline Road and Sam Ball Way intersection during the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., on June 7, please contact Henderson Police.

