National Square Dance Convention coming to Evansville for first time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The National Square Dance Convention announced they’ll be coming to the Tri-State next June. This is the 71st event for the convention, and officials say this is the first time its stopped in Evansville.

“The city is excited to host our event. The mayor has met with us to express how much they want us to be there,” it states on their website. “Our committee is working hard to organize a wonderful experience for everyone!”

The event runs June 22 – 25. Youth and adult tickets are priced $30 and $60 respectively. If interested in attending, you can register online here.