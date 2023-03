HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Weather Service has classified a storm that impacted the area of western Dubois County on Friday as an EF-1 tornado.

An EF-1 tornado has wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour. The storm passed through the area at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday.

Officials will be surveying damage in Vanderburgh County and Union County later this week.