Natural gas prices are going up this winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) CenterPoint Energy’s Indiana South announced Tuesday that customers can expect a possible five to ten percent increase in their natural gas bills in the coming winter compared to the previous year. This is due to a rise in natural gas prices.

It is important to remember bills will vary by customer depending on the size and age of the home, number of gas appliances, number in the household, thermostat settings and levels of insulation. Customers are encouraged to still implement energy efficiency measures and find ways to use less natural gas to lower bills even further.

CenterPoint Energy has in place a number of tools to help customers manage their energy bills.

Those wanting to help the less fortunate with their energy bills can contribute to Share the Warmth.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: