NCAA Divsion II Elite Eight wraps up at Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- For the third time in four years, the Bearcats of Northwest Missouri State are the champions of Division II men’s basketball! While attendance was limited, school spirit for the Bearcats faithful who traveled nearly eight hours to Evansville from campus was not.

One fan said Bearcat supporters travel well and will travel for the team, no matter the distance. Kevin Zirkelbach, owner of Backstage Bar and Grill in downtown Evansville, says he saw plenty of Bearcats this week, adding Northwest Missouri State and West Texas A&M were well represented this week.

Zirkelbach also says traveling fans and Tri-Staters looking for live sports and the chance to go out helped deliver a good month for some downtown businesses like Backstage with the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, the Division II Regional, and the Division II Elite Eight all happening at the Ford Center.

But now that a champion has been crowned, nets have been cut down, and confetti has fallen, Evansville Sports Corporation President Eric Marvin says he’s relieved and fortunate Evansville was able to host three championship events without dealing with COVID-19. Marvin adds that he would never have guessed the three events would go so smoothly.

Marvin also gave credit to the teams for following the strict protocols to let the tournaments run so smoothly.

(This story was originally published on March 27, 2021)