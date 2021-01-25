NCAA launches ‘mask madness’ initiative

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As Hoosiers prepare to welcome the NCAA tournament and March Madness, tournament officials are preparing a safety initiative called “mask madness.”

More than 100,000 March Madness face masks are being distributed across the state, through the Final Four weekend in April. The goal is to promote health and safety by advocating social distancing and wearing a mask.

The hashtag #MaskMadness is also being created as a place for people to go and share why they mask up.

Evansville is part of the madness this year. It will play host to the Division II men’s basketball championship.

