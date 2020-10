PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 92 coronavirus cases at Amber Manor Care Center in Pike County.

The state shows positive results for 51 residents and 41 staff.

Eight resident deaths have been reported at the facility.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)