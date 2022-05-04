VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Local roads will soon be a little nicer thanks to an approval made today by the Vanderburgh County Council. Nearly $2 million was approved to fix county roads. We’re told the county engineer has a list of 50 roads that need to be repaired.

According to county officials, they had already budgeted over $1 million for the roads, but approved another $2 million today. They say they’re still looking to approve another million.

“It’s not common that a county, or probably even a city, says ‘we’re going to fix all the roads that are on our engineer’s list.’ We’re doing it this year. And that’s pretty exciting,” said councilman John Montrastelle.

Now the county engineer will put out bids for the project. It could be a few months before any repairs to the roads begin.