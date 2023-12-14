HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Hopkins County teenager will have the chance to sing an original song on the CMA Country Christmas special on Thursday night.

Madison Ramage was born with an extra bone in both her feet, and the pain she experienced led her to Shriners Hospital for Children. The nonprofit helps provide free healthcare to kids with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs.

Her mother says Madison went through three surgeries and learned how to play guitar while recovering. Now, Ramage tells her Shriners story all over the country, which landed her the opportunity to sing her original song in Nashville and meet some of her favorite country superstars.

You can watch Eyewitness News reporter Sydney Davis’ feature story on Ramage in the video player above.