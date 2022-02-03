NEEDTOBREATHE to play acoustic concert in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Grammy award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE will play a noteworthy acoustic concert at the Victory Theatre on May 15, 2022!

Tickets will be available to the public starting February 11 at 10 a.m. and start at $39.50. Tickets can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Office or through Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to NEEDTOBREATHE’s The Insiders Fan Club beginning on February 4. One dollar from each ticket sale will be donated to the foster care organization, For Others.

NEEDTOBREATHE’S concert at The Victory Theatre will be a part of their 26-city tour supporting their latest album, Into the Mystery.

Into The Mystery is available now via Elektra Records. The album debuted in the Top 10

across three Billboard charts and received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and People. The band performed the lead single “I Wanna Remember” alongside Carrie Underwood at the 2021 CMT Music

Awards.

The band published the accompanying documentary “NEEDTOBREATHE: Into The Mystery” after the album’s release. The documentary follows the group recording the album while quarantined in a historic house-turned-recording studio in Tennessee in fall of 2020.

More information can be found on the Victory Theatre’s website, Facebook page and Twitter.