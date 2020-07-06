Negotiators respond to situation at mobile home park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple agencies responded to the 2800 block of Sunset Lane Sunday night after a man with a warrant barricaded himself inside a mobile home.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says negotiators are on the scene.

Henderson Police and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

This story will be updated.

(This story was originally published on July 5, 2020)