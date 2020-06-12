Neighbor recalls trying to save Evansville infant, father makes first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Rashid Caruthers made his first court appearance Friday in connection to the death of his son Kendrick, a neighbor and family friend is recalling how she tried to save the baby.

Evansville Police say 3-month-old Kendrick Caruthers was found not breathing, cold, and limp at a home in the 1100 block of Covert Avenue Wednesday night. Kendrick was in the care of his father, who says he found the infant unresponsive after trying to give him his pacifier.

Clarie Outlaw, a neighbor and friend of Caruthers, says he knocked on her door and told her Kendrick wasn’t breathing. Outlaw added she immediately rushed to Caruthers’ apartment, performed CPR on Kendrick, and called 911.

Kendrick Caruthers was taken to St. Vincent, where they were unable to resuscitate him. Outlaw says his death feels like a bad dream.

“It’s really heartbreaking … I was just doing what i was trained to do and tried to save his life,” Outlaw said.

An autopsy revealed that Kendrick died from a traumatic brain injury. A small memorial sits outside the apartment complex.

Rashid Caruthers was charged with neglect of a dependent causing death. His bond was set at $200,000, and he is expected to be back in court June 17.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

