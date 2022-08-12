EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin knows what it’s like to go through a tragedy. In 2005, Martin lost her son to a devastating tornado that cut through a swath of the Tri-State, killing 25 people.

Now, almost 17 years later, the community that elected her to serve is going through its own tragedy after three people were killed in a sudden home explosion that damaged 39 homes in Knight Township. Martin says that while the explosion happened in the daytime, unlike the 2005 tornado, seeing the devastation, chaos, and uncertainty dredged up memories from that fateful fall storm.

Martin says the victims, their families, and everyone around them are her more than constituents, they’re neighbors going through a tragedy that hits too close to home. Martin’s own office was damaged by the explosion. While she wasn’t there at the time, Martin says her employees were but luckily emerged without major injuries.

Martin adds that they’ll have to wait until a structural engineer gives them the green light to move back in and hopes to get up and running again by Monday.