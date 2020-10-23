Neighbors alert homeowner of gun theft

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) One adult and three juveniles are in custody after a burglary at a residence on Evansville’s west side. Police say on Wednesday neighbors witnessed several masked males leaving a home carrying rifles and called the homeowner who confirmed it was a burglary in progress. The homeowner then called 911.

Police responded around 3:21 p.m. and met with the homeowner after securing the scene. The homeowner said four AR-15 style rifles and two Airsoft pistols made to look like real handguns had been stolen.

Surveillance camera footage revealed two suspects entering the residence while at least one other person stayed outside. Since everyone involved was wearing a mask, identification from the footage was not possible. However, the footage showed a delivery truck passing by during the burglary, and investigators were able to locate the driver for an interview.

Police say information provided by the driver led them to the identification of the vehicle used in the burglary, as well as the driver of that vehicle.

Police located Derrick Bradley and detained him for an interview, when they say he admitted to having one of the stolen rifles. Police found the rifle in his vehicle after executing a search warrant and initially arrested him on a burglary charge. An additional charge followed when his criminal history revealed he was a convicted felon, and therefor not allowed to be in possession of firearms.

Thursday police arrested a 15 year old juvenile, who they say was cooperative and admitted to taking part in the burglary. Police recovered a second rifle and two handguns that were not related to this burglary. One of the handguns was revealed to have been reported stolen out of Owensboro, KY.

Further investigation led to two other 16 year old males, who both confessed to their involvement. Police were able to recover the other two rifles, but the juveniles said they threw the Airsoft guns away when they realized they were not real guns.

Derrick Bradley is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond pending a court appearance. The three juveniles are being held in a secure juvenile detention facility, where they will remain pending a hearing.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

