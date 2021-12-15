Neighbors helping neighbors after Bremen tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – The road to recovery continues in Bremen, Kentucky as residents are clearing debris, and preparing to rebuild. As time marches on, residents are beginning feel the weight of their reality. But despite many losing everything they have that has not stopped them from helping their neighbors pick up their pieces as well.

Bremen resident Traci Jo Campbell explains her experience as she and her family deliver supplies to neighbors in need.

“They keep telling us, ‘Give it to someone who needs it’ as we look at their entire house on the ground. They’re more concerned about helping their neighbors even though they have no house, they’re still concerned about helping their next door neighbor because they think they’re worse off than they are.”

“I think there’s been a lot of faith restored in humanity, with how many people have come out,” says Ashlee Jo Campbell. “I’m talking hours away, it’s not even just local people.”

For residents like Carly Bell and Britney Ellis, as the Christmas holiday approaches following this disaster, they are more focused on what they have than what they have lost.

“I don’t think anyone’s really thinking about Christmas right now,” explains Ellis.

Bell adds, “I mean, we have each other, and that’s all we need.”