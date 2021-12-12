Neighbors, local groups trying to recover together in Dawson Springs after powerful tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT)- Whether it be donating food and clothes at a local church, or helping neighbors clean up debris from their yard, people in Dawson Springs are trying to recover together after powerful storms devastated the Hopkins County community.

Wes Ausenbaugh says he’s lived in Dawson Springs for most of his life, and says Dawson Springs has a strong community that’s “been through a lot.” Ausenbaugh says that with the help coming from within the community and from elsewhere, they will persevere.

But as cleanup continues there, the community continues to suffer one tragic heartbreak after another. Ausenbaugh says he’s learned of several people he knew personally who have died, including a friend near his mother’s home. Still, despite the tragedy and the hardship, Ausenbaugh asserts that he’s thankful for what he has. Ausenbaugh says his family and his dogs are ok and while his mother’s house is destroyed, he adds his own home did not suffer major damage.

Elsewhere across Dawson Springs, groups like First Baptist Church are doing their part to help ease the suffering by donating anything from clothes to toiletries to food. Eric Legate said he felt helpless to be in Madisonville but know so many people in Dawson Springs were suffering. After a prayer service Sunday morning, Legate says the church decided to spring to action.

Fellow member Adam Woodruff says it’s nice to be part of a church family that’s able to come together and help the community like they are.

Ausenbaugh says he and others are blessed to see the outpouring of support Dawson Springs has received, adding he has several people come up to offer food and water as he worked to clean up his neighborhood. Ausenbaugh says Dawson Springs has a long road back to recovery, starting with getting power and water restored, but he thanks God that his family is safe.