Neighbors react to Halloween night shootout

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Police continue to look for a couple of shooters after a Halloween party took a violent turn. Around 2:00 Sunday morning, Evansville police officers were called to Sidetrack Tavern on East Illinois Street.

“It was late, real late. [I] heard over 15 gun shots go off,” said Jeremy Davis. He lives near the tavern and said it was a frightening end to Halloween night. “It was scary real scary.”

Off-duty officers were working security inside the tavern at the time of the shooting. Investigators said this was not a random act.

“You had two different parties shooting at one another. So something had to occur to cause that to happen,” said Evansville Police Captain Andy Chandler. The officers said they had to wait to approach the shooters because of the crowd of people in the parking lot and they couldn’t see the shooters from inside the building. “As soon as they heard the shots and heard the shooting going on, then those off duty officers went ahead and called in for additional support and then they moved to the location of the gunfire at that point.”

By the time back-up officers arrived, four people were injured and the shooters had gotten away. Phillip Plumlee said he’s lived on East Illinois Street for nearly 60 years, but fears for the community’s future.

“You used to roam the neighborhood at 10:00 at night and not even worry about it. Now you’re driving down the street wondering if you’re going to get shot at,” Plumlee explained.

The four people injured are expected to recover. If you know who the shooters might be, call police.

This investigation is on-going as detectives continue to obtain and review surveillance video and interview those who were in Sidetrack Tavern’s parking lot Halloween night.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)