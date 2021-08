NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh business owner is breathing new life into a building that’s sat empty for almost two years.

The owner of Nellie’s plans to open a new restaurant called “NewBurger.”

According to a post on Facebook, they bought the old Rose Hill Cafe building just off Old State Route 261.

The building is being remodeled to include an outdoor patio. An opening date has not been set.