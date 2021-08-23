Nelly announces Evansville concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nelly is bringing country grammar to the river city. The 4-time Grammy Award winning artist will be performing November 13 at Old National Events Plaza. The venue announced the show Monday morning.

📢ANNOUNCING NELLY!! 📢 @Nelly with @HarpergraceXO on NOVEMBER 13!! 🔥 This show is FIRE! 🔥 Mark your calendars for the on sale and we'll hit ya up in a Lil Bit! 🙌

⠀

Pre-sale: Aug 26 10am-10pm⠀

On-sale: Aug 27 @ 10am ⠀

⠀

More Info 🎟: https://t.co/CzvEm6pBtL pic.twitter.com/E5EccW3XwC — Old National Events Plaza (@OnePlazaEVV) August 23, 2021

Nelly began his career in the early 2000’s with his southern style hip-hop. His success has lasted nearly two decades, with recent hits coming on the country charts. The St. Louis native has collaborated with Florida-Georgia Line for multiple chart toppers.

Old National Events Plaza confirms pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday. General sale tickets go on sale Friday.