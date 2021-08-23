Nelly announces Evansville concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nelly is bringing country grammar to the river city. The 4-time Grammy Award winning artist will be performing November 13 at Old National Events Plaza. The venue announced the show Monday morning.
Nelly began his career in the early 2000’s with his southern style hip-hop. His success has lasted nearly two decades, with recent hits coming on the country charts. The St. Louis native has collaborated with Florida-Georgia Line for multiple chart toppers.
Old National Events Plaza confirms pre-sale tickets go on sale this Thursday. General sale tickets go on sale Friday.