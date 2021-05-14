Netflix series inspired by designer from Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Halston is a Netflix series about the famous fashion designer and it’s able to be streamed. The show is about one of Evansville’s very own. Roy Halston Frowick moved to the River City as a child. He graduated from Bosse High School before setting off to Chicago and New York.

Roy Halston Frowick started making big waves in the fashion industry when Jackie Kennedy wore a Halston pill box hat at John F. Kennedy’s inauguration in 1961.

“From there on his career just really took off. In the 1970’s Halston’s name was really synonymous with clean, elegant, simple fashion in really luxurious fabrics,” said Mary Bower, executive director for Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science.

Halston worked with several celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, and Barbara Walters. His whirlwind of a life, and career, inspired Netflix producers and directors to create a new show called Halston starring Ewan McGregor. The series is inspired by the fashion empire Halston built.

Before Halston made a name for himself, the future fashion designer grew up on the 2000 block of East Michigan Street in Evansville. Halston’s family moved to the Tri-State when he was 10-years-old. He attended Hebron Elementary School, Washington Middle School, and Bosse High School.

“He graduated from Bosse in 1950. He was one of four children. He had one sister and two brothers and he would come back occasionally to visit some family who remained here in Evansville,” explained Bower.

Two years after graduating, Halston moved to Chicago to attend the art institute and make hats. Halston moved to New York city in 1958 where his career skyrocketed, but he never forgot where he came from.

“And he always described himself and was very proud being a Midwesterner. And so I think his roots here in Evansville, his birthplace in Des Moines, and his young adulthood Chicago he was very proud of,” Bower said.

(This story was originally published May 14, 2021)