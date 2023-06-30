HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With new telephone numbers in southern Illinois in high demand, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved the implementation of the new 730 area code to overlay the existing 618 area code region.

Officals say the current 618 area code serves all or part of 37 counties, including communities like Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville, Effingham, Granite City, Edwardsville, Marion and many others.

The state of Illinois says starting on July 7, customers in the 618 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line. Officials say the 730 area code will co-exist everywhere in this region. State officials say customers receiving the 730 area code will be required to dial 10 digits – the area code and phone number – for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers in the 618 area code currently do.

Officials say telephone customers should know the following:

Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+ 10 digits for long distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

A news release says customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number, which includes the three-digit area code + seven-digit telephone number, and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates and customers.

Officials say for more information, people should contact their local telephone service provider, or visit the Illinois Commission website.