New addiction recovery center opens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) BrightView is opening a new outpatient addiction treatment center in Henderson County to help area residents recover from substance use disorder. Located at the old Family Video on Green Street, BrightView’s new center provides accessible, comprehensive addiction treatment in an outpatient setting. Programs include medication-assisted treatment (MAT), clinical care, group therapy, peer support, and social services to address the full range of challenges associated with substance use disorder.

BrightView’s Henderson addiction treatment center can serve over 700 area residents and will create more than 20 full-time local jobs. By connecting patients to peer case managers and working with other local agencies, BrightView’s program also addresses other important aspects of health, including safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food, and even job readiness. In fact, unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% in the first 90 days.

Effective addiction treatment is increasingly important in Henderson, where the Henderson County Opioid Leadership Forum found that 80% of local crimes are linked to substance use. BrightView patients decrease time spent in jail by nearly 70% during their first 90 days in the outpatient program.

People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours per day, seven days per week, or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3 p.m. on weekdays. For patients suffering from withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery with BrightView.