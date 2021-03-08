New additions, changes coming to Victoria National

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Korn Ferry Tour Championship isn’t returning to Victoria National until late August, but when it does, it will look a little different.

Changes are happening both on and off the course.

Before the golfers walk the links again at Victoria National for another Korn Ferry Tour Championship, contractors are walking the grounds.

“Our motto is based on people coming in to our venues to stay and play,” said General Manager Ron Philo. They’re adding more places to stay by building nine new cottages, including two going up on the current practice putting green. He says it will add rooms for golfers and tournament fans.

“This will add to our inventory and give us 60 rooms here, filling up and bringing people in to the Evansville and Newburgh markets to the great golf course here,” Philo explained.

As for where they play, a new 14,000 square foot putting green is being put down, twice the size of the old one, and the first tee is backed up by at least 20 yards. Philo says it will bring a new transition from the practice to the playing grounds, and it adds for longer drives for fans to see.

“We noticed that a lot of people didn’t see the need to hit with a driver off the first pole, so we backed up the first tee about 20+ yards and lowered the profile of the tee, making that first hole a little more challenging, get them off the tee with a driver,” he said.

Philo says it will also make for more challenging course when these golfers come back this summer.

“The -17s from Mr. Wu last year and the year before, -23 from Mr. Lewis, we want to calm those down a little bit,” says Philo.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)