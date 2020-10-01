New agreement reached for SKI distribution in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Double Cola Company and Working Distributors have signed a distribution agreement for SKI soda in Evansville and the surrounding counties.

On Monday, Working Distributors assumed the distribution rights for SKI from long-time distributor RC Evansville and will begin distribution in October.

There were fears back in June that SKI would no longer be available in the Evansville area when RC Cola announced layoffs at their Evansville bottling facility.

Often known as “Westside Water,” SKI has been in Evansville for decades. SKI will continue to be produced in Evansville.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)

