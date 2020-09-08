New air system credited for keeping COVID-19 cases down in Tell City-Troy Township schools

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – More than a month after becoming one of the first school districts in the Tri-State to welcome back students, Tell City-Troy Township educators say a new system is helping keep COVID-19 out of class.

No confirmed cases have been reported in their schools so far.They believe one reason is new air filtration systems put in before school started.

As William Tell Elementary School students eat their lunch in the cafeteria, the air they breathe comes through vents above them, where an ionizer, installed before the year started, helps clear the air.

“We really do believe they’re helping us maintain cleaner air inside the buildings,” said Superintendent John Scioldo. He also says the ion systems placed in the air systems is one reason the district hasn’t reported any confirmed cases inside its schools. About a dozen students and staff were quarantined because of contact outside school physical distancing and mask wearing are also credited with keeping the numbers down. The first air systems were installed in high traffic areas.

“We chose the areas we thought would be most impactful. So, we put them in the cafeterias, we put them in the gyms, the hallways and then in the offices where our nurses station are,” he explained.

“They help some. They’re not a cure-all, obviously, or else we would have them everywhere. It helps to deactivate the virus a little bit, so every little bit helps,” adds Dr. William Marcrum of the Perry Co. Health Dept.

What they plan to do is take each of the new ionizers and put them in each of these classroom units here at William Tell Elementary and Tell City Junior-Senior High School. But Supt. Scioldo says they’ll need 100 of them to make sure all the units have one.

A donation from the Perry County Redevelopment Corporation Is covering the cost. Scioldo says they hope to have all classrooms covered by the start of fall break next month.

(This story was originally published on September 8, 2020)