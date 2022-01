OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A new expansion at Apollo High School in Owensboro opened on Tuesday.

Students started using the new annex, which includes 27 classrooms as well as new agriculture and engineering academies. The school’s principal says at least 95% of the building is done and students and teachers are impressed with the expansion.

Officials say some cosmetic parts of the building are still being completed as a new amphitheater outside of the annex is still under construction.