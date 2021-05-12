New attraction coming to Lake Malone State Park

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Giants are coming to part of the Tri-State!

The “Big Twigs” family of characters will be installed at Lake Malone State Park this summer.

The “Big Twigs” are 14 feet tall and will include Happy Malone, who will welcome visitors at his campsite, Bobber Malone, who is lakeside fishing, and Oakley Malone, who is living large on the park’s hiking trail.

Happy Malone

Bobber Malone

Oakley Maone

The characters will be outside, and the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission hopes they will attract an additional ten thousand visitors annually to Lake Malone State Park.

The park is located at State Route 8001 in Dunmor, Kentucky.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)