New bank in Owensboro bringing more jobs to the Tri-State

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 180 jobs will be coming to Owensboro after a bank announced plans to expand. Bell Bank, based in North Dakota, will open a new office at the old Alorica building on Frederica Street.

Officials say 40 jobs will start as soon as the middle of this year. They’ll take over the upper three floors of the Alorica building, which vacated the site and had their employees work from home.

Brittaney Johnson of the Greater Owensboro EDC says the annual economic impact reaches up to $50M dollars.

“Not only is that the payroll numbers, but it’s also the money spent with vendors and customers, spent within the community, children go to school in the community, and there is a domino effect.”

The company will have 178 employees in Owensboro by 2026, sources tell us.