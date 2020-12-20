New bill pay kiosk locations offer a convenient way for EWSU customers to pay

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) EWSU is offering new payment options for customers living near Haynie’s Corner Arts District and on the city’s south side. New EWSU PaySite® bill payment kiosks are available inside The Potter’s Wheel at 333 E. Jefferson Avenue and at Mike’s Food Mart at 407 E. Riverside Drive.

The bill payment kiosk located near the main entrance at the Civic Center is also still available. EWSU payments can be made at all three kiosk locations with cash, check, or credit card.

EWSU also offers automated payments through the MyWater mobile and online at the EWSU portal. Payments may also be made by calling EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846, or at any Old National Bank location.

Anyone struggling to pay their water bill can apply for assistance by calling CAPE at 1-800-492-3941.

(This story was originally published on December 20, 2020)

