New bloodmobile coming to Western Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Thanks to a donation from Owensboro Health, the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will be able to help more people.

Owensboro Health donated $100,000 toward the cost of buying a new bloodmobile. The Center says it will go along with their current one, and a new bloodmobile costs up to $400,000.

Administrator Janet Howard says it can get more blood donors as hospitals in the region see more patients.

“The hospitals we serve are getting larger and larger, taking on more responsibilities. To have more responsibilities on them puts more on us. We need to draw more donors, meaning we need a second bloodmobile,” Howard said.

Howard hopes the new bloodmobile will be ready as soon as this November.

(This story was originally published on February 3, 2021)