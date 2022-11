EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Grandin Evolution School cut the ribbon on a brand new building on Monday.

The school offers after school education and tutoring for the Grandin Pointe Mobile Home Park owned by Flagship Communities. Flagship helped start the school to address concerns that most of the children living there were struggling in school.

Flagship says the new 2,000 square foot building will allow the program to from serving 40 to 75 children per day.