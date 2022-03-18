EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A new executive director and CEO was appointed by the Board of Directors of St. Vincent Early Learning Center and the Daughters of Charity Province of St. Louise. Krista Wedding will begin her new appointed position on March 21.

“Krista’s dedication to the mission of St. Vincent Early Learning Center, past education, and work history have prepared her for the Executive Director position,” said St. Vincent Early Learning Center Board Chair Anita Hagan.

Mrs. Wedding has served as the Director of Business Operations since 2016. She has created and implemented systems that have assisted in increasing successful outcomes and improved stability. 4C of Southern Indiana, Inc. was her employer for 16 years prior to being the Director of Business Operations.

Many honors and certifications Mrs. Wedding has collected. She earned a Bachelor of Liberal Studies and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Evansville.

She has achieved certification in Nonprofit Leadership from Indiana University and certification in Human Resources Management from HRCI. Mrs. Wedding is currently working on achieving the status of an Executive Scholar from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Mrs. Wedding was named one of the “Top 20 Women in Business” by the Junior League of Evansville in 2020. Mrs. Wedding and her family resides in Newburgh.