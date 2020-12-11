New ‘Chandelier Tree’ unveiled in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Economic Improvement District held a virtual lighting ceremony for their newest year-round lighting installation, a Chandelier Tree, and an in-person Curbside Visit with Santa on Friday, December 11.

The Chandelier Tree features 17 repurposed chandeliers that have been rewired with a low-voltage system to be safe, waterproof and energy efficient. The project is a collaboration of the EID,Wilde Horticulture, Pinnacle Contractors, and F.C. Tucker Emge REALTORS®. It was inspired by a similar tree from the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, where two private citizens began hanging chandeliers from a tree in their yard. The site has welcomed hundreds of proposals, thousands of family and friend photos, and helped revitalize the century-old neighborhood.

And an in-person curbside visit with Santa will take place Friday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. along Main Street. As you drive down the street, you’ll see the EID’s holiday decorations and lighting installations; including the new Chandelier Tree, 12’ nutcrackers and the lighted archway at 2nd & Main, the Wall of Lights, the new children’s themed “Santa’s Little Helpers Alley”, the Heart of Downtown Evansville, a 10’ Christmas tree, and a 12’ snowflake.

The “Snow Sisters” will be on the 500 Block of Main to greet guests. A volunteer will distribute a free ornament to children in each vehicle. Santa will be stationed in front of Signature School. Guests should remain in their vehicle and Santa will greet them from a safe social distance. A volunteer will be on-site to provide each child with a pre-packaged Christmas craft.

As guests leave Main Street, they will be able to view the City of Evansville Christmas Tree, a 26-foot-tall Blue Spruce, in front of the Civic Center.

