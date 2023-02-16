HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Boonville man accused of child molestation in 2022 is now facing new charges after police say another victim spoke with interviewers at Holly’s House earlier this month.

Joshua Leduc, 21, was arrested and charged with molesting a young girl in August of 2021. During that time, Leduc worked as a teacher at Bethel United Church of Christ Preschool.

According to court documents, another young girl told interviewers at Holly’s House that Leduc touched her inappropriately in his classroom. The girl told interviewers she was either four- or five-years-old at the time of the incident.

Leduc was arrested again on February 15 on charges of child seduction and child molesting. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.