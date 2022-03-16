POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Three Indiana counties now show charges against a local Tri-State businessman.

45-year-old Matthew Gates in now charged in Posey County with home improvement fraud and theft. Court records show a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Gates is already charged in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties and is still in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He is listed as the CEO of Elite Construction Systems.

Last month, Eyewitness News talked to a Posey County woman that says she hired Gates to work on her home, but never finished the project, leaving parts of her roof ripped off.