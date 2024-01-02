MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – What is currently an empty lot in Mt. Vernon may soon be home to a new option for your morning cup of coffee. According to an agenda for the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting, Klipsch’s Coffee, LLC plans to use an area along east 4th street for commercial use.

Specifically, the address is listed as 1101 E. 4th Street. This is located adjacent to a Casey’s General Store, and across from McDonalds when entering the city of Mt. Vernon. Documents also show plans to use the area for off-street parking.

Klipsch’s Coffee is the owner of the recently-opened Scooter’s Coffee along Diamond Avenue in Evansville. They have previously stated they have plans to expand. Scooter’s is a drive-thru style coffee shop.

This comes after the recent closure of another Mt. Vernon restaurant, Your Way Cafe, who announced their closure before the end of 2023. According to the agenda, this project is to be addressed during the January 11, 2024 Board of Zoning Appeals meeting.