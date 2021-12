FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday evening for a new addition to the Ferdinand Community Center. Drinks and refreshments will start at 5:30 p.m. EST, with the ribbon cutting to be held at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be open to the public, and COVID guidelines must be followed. The ceremony will be held in Ferdinand on Community Drive. For more information, visit the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce website.