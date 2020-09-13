New COVID-19 cases linked to Wayne Co. baseball team

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- An official with the Wayne County Health Department says about 30 of the 39 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county Saturday are linked to the Frontier Community College baseball team.

62 people within the program were tested Friday and Eyewitness News has learned that the sudden increase of cases reported Saturday mostly came from those test results. The Wayne County Health Department says it is working with the community college and local hospitals to keep the healthy members of the program separated from those who have tested positive.

