New COVID-19 cases reported at Posey County nursing home

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- The Posey County Health Department reports six more residents and two staff members at Mt. Vernon Nursing & Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19.

20 residents and seven staff members have tested positive at that facility since an outbreak was first reported September 29. Four more residents tested positive for the virus on Saturday. The news comes as Warrick County reported four new deaths at nursing homes across the area Monday.

In Kentucky, Daviess County is reporting 40 new cases and three new deaths Monday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: