New COVID-19 restrictions for Wayne County

FAIRFIELD, Il (WEHT) In a Facebook post Monday, the Wayne County Health Department announced that due to a worsening COVID-19 metric, Region 5 will be under new mitigation requirements beginning Thursday.

The new restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service and restrictions of group sizes with a limit of no more than 25 people or 25% room capacity.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the data shows Region 5 has exceeded the 8% threshold for its seven-day-positivity rate for three days in a row. The current positivity rate is 9.1%.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)

