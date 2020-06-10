New COVID-19 testing site opens in Muhlenberg County

CENTRAL CITY, Ky (WEHT) A COVID-19 testing site is opening at Poole’s Pharmacy Care in Central City next week.

The tests will be administered across the street from the pharmacy in the parking lot. Testing will be available on June 15, 17, 22, 24 and 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You must register at www.doineedacovid19test.com and reserve an appointment in order to be tested.

There is no cost to any patient although you must register on the website listed below and follow the directions in order to receive the COVID-19 Test. Everyone can be tested as long as you can register on the site below. The Assessment on the website will instruct you to seek medical attention if you are feeling symptomatic. Go to website: www.doineedacovid19test.com Click on “Get Results” Under New Users box: click on “Register” Enter your information Then enter your Username and Password for you to obtain your results at a later date Under COVID-19 Testing box: click “Start Assessment” Take the COVID-19 Assessment Select a test location, date, and time for your testing appointment Download and print your test voucher and take it with you to the test site just before your appointment time Please review the directions of the self-administered test on the website before arriving to get your test You must show your test voucher and form of picture identification through your windshield at our site in order to receive your test. You will be notified by email when your results are available. Results will be available 3 to 5 business days after your test.

(This story was originally published on June 10, 2020)

