New COVID deaths reported in the tri-state

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) Warrick County has reported 19 new cases and five new COVID deaths. At least four deaths were reported by long term care facilities in the area.

An 82 year old woman from Woodmont, an 80 year old man from Newburgh Healthcare, an 81 year old man from Signature Healthcare, and a 58 year old man from Transcendent South were among the deaths reported.

Daviess County, Kentucky is also reporting 40 new cases along with three new deaths.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

