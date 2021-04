HAWESVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – A new labor deal has been reached between Century Aluminum and USW 9423, who represents workers at the Hawesville plant in Hancock County.

According to Andy Meserve, President of USW Local 9423, both sides have agreed to a new five-year deal. Among the details included are raises each year and an increase to the pension.

Meserve says the union believes it’s a fair and equitable agreement for both sides.

(This story was originally published on April 18, 2021)